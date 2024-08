Panathinaikos in advanced talks for Man Utd winger Pellistri

Panathinaikos are in advanced talks for Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a deal is now close for the Uruguay international.

Romano stated: "EXCL: Panathinaikos in advanced talks with Man United to sign Facundo Pellistri on permanent transfer.

"Not finalised yet but negotiations are ongoing as Pellistri could leave #MUFC in the next days."

Pellistri was a second-half subsitiute in the Community Shield last week.