Atalanta midfielder Ederson on Man Utd radar

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is being linked with Manchester United.

It'ss no secret that United are chasing a deal for Manuel Ugarte.

However, the English giants have not yet managed to agree with Paris Saint-Germain on a price.

The 23-year-old midfielder is eager to push through a transfer to United.

But now AS reports that Brazil midfielder Éderson is United's backup plan.

Atalanta are said to rate the 25 year-old at €60m.