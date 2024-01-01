Pellistri pushes to leave Man Utd

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri wants to leave the club this summer.

The Uruguayan flier is not happy with his bit part role within Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Per Sky Sports, the attacker is ready to find a club where he can play regular football.

Pellistri was on loan at Granada for the second half of last season, but did not impress.

Despite his club struggles, Pellistri is a regular for Uruguay and has been featuring at the Copa America.

His move this summer may be permanent, but a loan deal is also a possibility.