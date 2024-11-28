Palmer admits he sometimes trains "too much" under Chelsea boss Maresca

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has to tell Cole Palmer to go home at times.

The attacking midfielder has become a mainstay in the Blues team and their creative hub.

The 21-year-old has excelled at drifting into space in front of the opponents’ defense before shooting or passing to a teammate.

Asked if he stays behind at the end of sessions to work on his game, Palmer replied: “Yeah, if Maresca lets me! It’s too much sometimes. (I would stay all day) if I could.”

He added: “I think it was important because it was just fun. My friends were there, my dad was there and we just tried different skills and different things and I was just enjoying it.

“Because I was always the smallest, playing with the older ones, it made you realise you had to work more on your skills. I think now I’ve caught up to everyone in height and stuff, I find it easier. I was smaller so I would just get pushed off the ball or the ball taken off me or kicked so I would have to think more.”

