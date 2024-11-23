Maresca denies Chelsea pressure on Palmer not to play for England

Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca dismissed complaints from England captain Harry Kane after victory at Leicester City.

Cole Palmer started for Chelsea, having missed England's games over the past fortnight. The midfielder also played for Chelsea in their final game before the international break.

Maresca said after the 2-1 win: "My reaction is that we finished the game 10 minutes ago, we won 2-1 and the rest, there is not any reaction, there are no comments. We finished the game 10 minutes ago.

"I am not thinking about Harry Kane or what he's saying. I don't have any comments about this."

Asked if there's pressure on Palmer not to play for England, he added: "Me? Absolutely not."

