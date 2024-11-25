Leicester players party hours before Cooper sacking

Leicester City’s players were seen partying in Copenhagen this weekend.

The Foxes lost in the Premier League to Chelsea on Saturday, going down to ex-boss Enzo Maresca.

However, the result did not dampen their spirits, as many of them flew to Copenhagen hours later for a late night partying session.

According to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen, along with Harry Winks and Conor Coady, were present.

Fan footage showed one player holding up a sign that said “Miss you Enzo.”

Leicester sacked manager Steve Cooper a day later, with the team in 16th place in the league.

