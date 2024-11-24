Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca: No-one at Man City had doubts about Palmer
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says no-one Manchester City were in doubt about Cole Palmer's ability.

City sold Palmer to Chelsea last year, where he has since not looked back.

Maresca also worked with Palmer inside City's academy and insists no-one doubted about his potential.

He said, "Everyone in City knew how good Cole is.

"The only problem is that when there are so many players, it's hard to give them all minutes, so no one in City thought Cole wasn't good enough, no doubt about it."

 

