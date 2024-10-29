Palmeiras president: We asked Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was the subject of a surprise summer transfer offer.

The forward was committed to the club and wants to prove he can be a top goalscorer.

However, Jesus did have the chance to go back to Brazil, with Palmeiras putting in an offer.

"Gabriel Jesus is not coming," club president Leila Pereira said.

"We got in touch with Arsenal, and they said: 'Leila, there are no conditions whatsoever. We are not going to negotiate the player.'

"The subject is closed."