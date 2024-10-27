Van Dijk insists Liverpool can be happy with Arsenal point; responds to contract question

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says they can be happy with the point taken from Arsenal on Sunday night.

The Reds fought back to grab a late equaliser through Mohamed Salah for the 2-2 draw at Emirates stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Van Dijk said: "Listen, it's a very tough place to come. They created a solid team and make it difficult for everyone. To come back twice is a good thing, we take the point and we move.

"They're very solid in set pieces and I think when I was marked by Partey, he only looked at me. It was a good flick from Lucho. I try to just be important in every set piece that we have and to not concede like we did so that's very disappointing.

"You play here in London, they have the fans behind them and they created some momentum. You have to be ready to fight because you will have some tough moments. One point and we take it."

On his contract situation, he added: "I'm very calm. Let's see what happens towards the end of the season. I'm enjoying my football, physically and mentally. Keep enjoying the game because it's a beautiful game that we play and I play."