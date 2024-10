Arsenal are watching PSV Eindhoven attacker Noa Lang.

Voetbal24 says Lang has been a long-term target for Gunners chief Edu.

Edu has been seeking a matchwinner to add to Arsenal's squad and has Lang being watched this season.

Bryan Mbeumo, of Brentford, is another attacking talent under consideration.

Lang has been watched by Arsenal since 2021 and his performance against PSG this season has only strengthened his reputation with Edu.