Palmeiras in talks with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Paul Vegas
Palmeiras in talks with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho
The agent of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is in talks with Palmeiras.

The Italy international comes off contract at Arsenal at the end of the season.

ESPN says agent Joao Santos is now exploring options for Jorginho and talks are underway with Palmeiras.

The 33 year-old is regarded highly by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, though no new contract offer has been made.

Talks with Palmeiras, for now, are at a preliminary stage. 

