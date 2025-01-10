Arsenal set to financially benefit from Biereth's move to Monaco this January

Tribal Football
Former Arsenal star Mika Biereth is closing in on a move from Sturm Graz to Monaco.

The 21-year-old was sold to the Austrian team last summer by sporting director Edu.

Monaco are set to pay Sturm Graz £10.8M plus a further £1.75M in add-ons.

As a result, Arsenal are going to claim a decent chunk of change through a sell-on fee.

Per Evening Standard, they will get a seven-figure sum that can be put towards their own transfer moves.

Manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be chasing a top-class center forward this winter.

