Ramsdale linked with Newcastle if Southampton relegated this season

Ramsdale to leave to Newcastle if Southampton are relegated this season

Southampton shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale is set for his second transfer in 12 months.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper joined the Saints in the summer to resurrect his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now it appears that he could have earned a move back up the table to Newcastle United.

According to The Sun, his situation at St. Mary’s Stadium could be to Newcastle’s advantage.

Southampton want to hold onto him, but Ramsdale will not stay at the club if they are relegated.

He may be seen by Newcastle as a summer transfer window alternative to Burnley star James Trafford.