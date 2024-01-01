Tribal Football
Palmeiras academy director says Chelsea signing Estevao 'best since Neymar'

Palmeiras academy director Joao Paulo Sampaio has no doubts about the potential of Estevao Willian.

The 17 year-old has just been sold by Palmeiras to Chelsea and will move to London next summer when he turns 18.

Sampaio told BBC Sport: "Estevão is the best player to emerge in Brazil since Neymar . You see him play, and fall in love.

"He's already impressing with his technique but like Neymar at this point in his career hasn't matured physically, and he's not as strong as Endrick , so he can still develop a lot.

"That is what impresses me, and what makes them believe that he will reach a much higher level."

