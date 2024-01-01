Branco tells Chelsea fans: Estevao biggest talent I've seen in Brazil since Neymar

Tribal Football
Chelsea's new signing Estevao Willian is the best Brazilian youngster since Neymar.

That is the view of World Cup winner Branco, who spoke about the talented teenager.

Willian is joining up with the Premier League club from Palmeiras, but only when he turns 18.

Branco told Canal WAMO: "Estevao, for me, since Neymar, he is the greatest player I’ve seen born in Brazil.

"This is my opinion. This is Brazil, they’re all spectacular but this boy, his ceiling is a bit higher."

