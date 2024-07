Estevao declares Chelsea move 'dream come true'

Estevao Willian is thrilled to have joined Chelsea.

It was announced Saturday evening that Chelsea had clinched a deal with Palmeiras for the attacking midfielder.

Estevao will move to London when he turns 18 next year.

The youngster has now taken to social media to express his joy over the move.

"Thank you sir," Estevao posted. "Another dream come true.".

The Brazil youth international punctuated his post with two blue heart emojis.