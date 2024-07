DONE DEAL: Chelsea announce Estevao Willian signing

Chelsea have announced the signing of Palmeiras teen Estevao Willian.

The Blues say the 17 year-old will officially move to London next summer.

The deal could rise to £51m, so making Estevao's transfer the richest for a teen in Brazilian history.

Estevao passed his medical last week and has signed a long-term deal with Chelsea.

He joins fellow Brazilians Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge.