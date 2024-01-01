Palhinha insists leaving Fulham for Bayern Munich was right decision

Tribal Football
Joao Palhinha insists he has no regrets leaving Fulham for Bayern Munich this season.

The midfielder is struggling to break into Bayern's starting XI.

But Palhinha told BILD: "There's a saying in my home country: sometimes a train doesn't come by twice.

"But in this case the train came a second time - and the doors opened again. All of this showed me once again what a special club FC Bayern is - and that people in Munich really believe in me.

"Bayern wanted to sign me twice and now it is up to me to take responsibility for the club, to become a great player for this club. I am not worried about how much money the club has spent on me or what expectations arise from that.

"My focus is on what I can do on the pitch. I'm here now and I'll give it my all, in every training session, in every game. That's how I've always done it in my career."

