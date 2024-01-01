Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Man Utd coaching staff concerned that player mistakes could cost Ten Hag job
Ex-Lille coach Puel: Why Real Madrid never saw Hazard's best

Aston Villa matchwinner Duran: They're the club of my dreams

Aston Villa matchwinner Duran: They're the club of my dreams
Aston Villa matchwinner Duran: They're the club of my dreamsAction Plus
Aston Villa whiz Jhon Duran has made a big admission after scoring the winner against Bayern Munich last night.

Duran struck a superb goal as Villa shocked Bayern in Wednesday night's Champions League clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking after the 1-0 win, the Colombia international told Noticias Caracol: "I am happy to be able to score, and even more so against a great team like Bayern Munich, which is the club of my dreams.

"I am happy to be the player of the match against this team, which was also my dream."

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in nine competitive matches this season.

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueDuran JhonAston VillaBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery: Duran winner was pre-match plan
Villa attacker Rogers: Bayern Munich saw 'different animal' Duran
Villa keeper Martinez: Duran one of the best goals in history