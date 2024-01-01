Aston Villa matchwinner Duran: They're the club of my dreams

Aston Villa whiz Jhon Duran has made a big admission after scoring the winner against Bayern Munich last night.

Duran struck a superb goal as Villa shocked Bayern in Wednesday night's Champions League clash.

Speaking after the 1-0 win, the Colombia international told Noticias Caracol: "I am happy to be able to score, and even more so against a great team like Bayern Munich, which is the club of my dreams.

"I am happy to be the player of the match against this team, which was also my dream."

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in nine competitive matches this season.