Bayern Munich are eyeing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

The Sun says the German giants are preparing a move for the Brazil international.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's been suggested Alisson is ready to move on next summer with Giorgi Mamardashvili to arrive from Valencia.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is backing the move with doubts over the fitness of Manuel Neuer.

Now 38, Neuer has struggled with injury this year after last season's skiiing accident.