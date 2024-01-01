Palace turn to Wolfsburg defender Lacroix

French defender Maxence Lacroix could be heading to the Premier League this summer.
The 24-year-old is being linked with a move to Crystal Palace in the coming weeks.
The London-based team are seeking a replacement for wantaway defender Marc Guehi.
As the latter closes in on a move to Newcastle, The Mirror are linking Palace with Lacroix.
Their current boss Oliver Glasner has worked with Lacroix before at Wolfsburg in 2021.
He only has a year left on his contract, which means he would be an affordable signing.