Palace turn to Wolfsburg defender Lacroix

French defender Maxence Lacroix could be heading to the Premier League this summer.

The 24-year-old is being linked with a move to Crystal Palace in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

The London-based team are seeking a replacement for wantaway defender Marc Guehi.

As the latter closes in on a move to Newcastle, The Mirror are linking Palace with Lacroix.

Their current boss Oliver Glasner has worked with Lacroix before at Wolfsburg in 2021.

He only has a year left on his contract, which means he would be an affordable signing.