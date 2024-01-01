Liverpool eye Wolfsburg defender Lacroix after new contract rejection

Liverpool could sign Maxence Lacroix who turned down new contract

A Liverpool transfer target is said to have made himself available this summer.

Maxence Lacroix has turned down a contract offer from Wolfsburg in Germany.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Italian reports, the 24-year-old Frenchman is keen to move on as he enters the last 12 months of his contract.

Lacroix may have been made aware of the interest in his signature from top clubs.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Juventus, Milan, and Liverpool are all in the mix to sign him.

While Wolfsburg are not keen to sell, they are aware that this summer may be the last chance to get a fee for his services.