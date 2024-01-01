Tribal Football
Chelsea set to make millions if Guehi is sold
Chelsea are in line to make a significant sum from a former player’s impending transfer.

The Blues are in line to profit if Marc Guehi completes a move to Newcastle United from Crystal Palace.

The England international is set to sign for £60 million in the coming days, which is great news for the Blues.

They would net up to £12 million at the quoted sale price, which would boost their ability to sign players this summer.

Chelsea sold Guehi to Crystal Palace for just £18 million two years ago, but did insert a 20 percent sell-on clause.

The Times states that Chelsea are eager to net the profit, but will not likely bid for Guehi themselves.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked to him in recent months.

