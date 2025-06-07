Tribal Football
Palace to launch huge bid for Sporting CP defender Diomande

Palace to launch huge bid for Sporting CP defender Diomande
Crystal Palace are readying a bid for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

ChronicleLive says Palace are set to make a club record offer for Diomande this summer.

Sporting want £50m to sell the defender, with Palace willing to offer £45m as their opening proposal.

It's suggested Palace are planning to bid big knowing Marc Guehi will be sold in the coming weeks, with the likes of Newcastle and former club Chelsea keen.

Diomande is also interesting Arsenal, though Palace are planning to act first in the coming weeks.

