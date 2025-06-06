Ex-Man Utd star slams Garnacho over haircut obsession

Former Manchester United star Ben Foster has criticized Alejandro Garnacho and urged the Red Devils to sell him this summer.

The Argentine is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer following a fallout with boss Ruben Amorim near the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Foster has doubled down on his criticism of Garnacho’s attitude, calling out the 20-year-old for his ‘haircut obsessions’ and urging the 20-time Premier League champions to sign ‘good and honest’ players instead.

“I think for Man United it's best to ship him out. If I was the manager, I'd be a little bit similar to Amorim in the case of I just want team players,” the former goalkeeper told talkSPORTS.

“I want a bunch of lads who are good, honest, hard-working team players. And I don't get that vibe from Garnacho, I don't get that vibe from a few of the players.

“You look at the full-time whistle after the Europa League game. You have Brennan Johnson doing an interview. He looks like he hasn't had a haircut for about three months, (hair) horrible all over the place, but his interview was incredible.

“You could tell he's a real nice lad, he's hard working, he does everything for the team. Then you look at Garnacho. Fresh trim a day ago, dyed blonde, ready for the final.

“The full-time whistle goes, he's sat on the pitch sulking by himself, not trying to get behind the other lads, picking them up, saying 'well done we got this far'. And I think that there is the big contrast. I just want good lads, honest, hard-working lads.”