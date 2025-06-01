Barcelona chief Deco: Gyokeres a fantastic player, but...

Barcelona chief Deco says they won't be competing for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Barca are said to be among suitors, which include Arsenal and Chelsea, for the Sweden international.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Deco told A Bola today: "I'm not going to talk about the transfer market here, because it's not the right time. I came to talk about something else.

"He (Gyökeres) is a fantastic player who has scored many goals in recent years in Sporting, but right now we are not looking for that position.

"We already have Lewandowski playing as a No9, so that's not a position we're looking for."