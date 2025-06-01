Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Real Madrid star Rodrygo makes transfer decision amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest
Ousmane Dembele form a 'slap in the face' - ex-Barcelona chief

Barcelona chief Deco: Gyokeres a fantastic player, but...

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona chief Deco: Gyokeres a fantastic player, but...
Barcelona chief Deco: Gyokeres a fantastic player, but...Action Plus
Barcelona chief Deco says they won't be competing for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Barca are said to be among suitors, which include Arsenal and Chelsea, for the Sweden international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Deco told A Bola today: "I'm not going to talk about the transfer market here, because it's not the right time. I came to talk about something else.

"He (Gyökeres) is a fantastic player who has scored many goals in recent years in Sporting, but right now we are not looking for that position.

"We already have Lewandowski playing as a No9, so that's not a position we're looking for."

Mentions
LaLigaGyokeres ViktorBarcelonaSporting LisbonArsenalChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Deco shuts down Viktor Gyokeres to Barcelona talk
Barcelona rush to beat Premier League sides to Joan Garcia deal
Real Madrid star Rodrygo makes transfer decision amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest