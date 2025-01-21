Tribal Football
Most Read
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Chelsea target Arsenal defender as solution for their defensive crisis
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Bologna coach Italiano: We're ready for Borussia Dortmund; Odgaard a great surprise

Palace star linked with Man Utd move as the club searches for a top defender

Ansser Sadiq
Palace star linked with Man Utd move as the club searches for a top defender
Palace star linked with Man Utd move as the club searches for a top defenderAction Plus
Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell could be set for a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are on a serious hunt for a quality left-sided player, possibly two of them.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With Luke Shaw injured and Tyrell Malacia likely going out on loan to rebuild his fitness, United need one or two players in this position.

They have been linked to Patrick Dorgu of Lecce and now Palace’s Mitchell, who has impressed in the Premier League.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils will put in bids for left-backs this month in the hopes of landing their ideal targets.

Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri is another player who has been the subject of a United inquiry.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMitchell TyrickMalacia TyrellShaw LukeManchester UnitedCrystal PalaceLecceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lecce's Dorgu targeted by Man Utd as Amorim looks to bolster defence
Man Utd table bid for Lecce wing-back Dorgu
Como move for Man Utd fullback Malacia