Palace star linked with Man Utd move as the club searches for a top defender

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell could be set for a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are on a serious hunt for a quality left-sided player, possibly two of them.

With Luke Shaw injured and Tyrell Malacia likely going out on loan to rebuild his fitness, United need one or two players in this position.

They have been linked to Patrick Dorgu of Lecce and now Palace’s Mitchell, who has impressed in the Premier League.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils will put in bids for left-backs this month in the hopes of landing their ideal targets.

Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri is another player who has been the subject of a United inquiry.