Lecce's Dorgu targeted by Man Utd as Amorim looks to bolster his defence

Denmark international Patrick Dorgu is a Manchester United target this winter.

The Red Devils are desperate to add quality in the wing-back positions for coach Ruben Amorim.

Per The Mail, United have not put in a formal bid, but negotiations are underway.

Lecce will want a decent fee, but may even be amenable to a loan with an obligation to buy.