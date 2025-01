Manchester United have made an offer for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting United have failed with a major offer for the Dane.

Schira states: "Lecce have turned down a rich bid from ManchesterUnited for Patrick Dorgu in the last days.

"Lecce would not want to sell him in this transfers window."

Dorgu, 20, has a contract with Lecce that runs until the summer of 2029.