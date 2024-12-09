Palace star Ahamada set to leave on loan after failed Stade Rennais move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Crystal Palace star Naouirou Ahamada is ready to move to another club on loan.

While the ace joined Stade Rennais on a season-long loan deal, he has not gotten the game time he expected.

After being left out of Jorge Sampoli's plans, he wants to find a new team in January.

Per Jeunes Footeux, the Crystal Palace midfielder's stay at Stade Rennais will be cut.

Frédéric Massara, the club’s sporting director, is holding talks with Palace at present.

It would be in the interest of all parties to terminate the agreement so that Ahamada can find a new team.

 

