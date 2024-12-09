Nunes insists Man City do not have to change tactics despite terrible form

Nunes reveals Man City do not have to change tactics despite terrible form

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes has opened up on how the club can get back to winning form and expressed the importance of hard work.

After a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in midweek, manager Pep Guardiola's team was held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, which does not bode well for his title chances this season. City have now won one of their last five games, but Nunes says they do not have to change their tactics and must keep working hard to find three points.

Advertisement Advertisement

“There is no magic. It’s football. We just have to keep doing the same as we have been doing so far,” he said.

“We didn’t get the results, but we played most of the matches pretty well. We could have won some games, so I don’t think we have to change much.

“We just have to keep going and try as win as many points as we can.”

Despite the draw which saw defender Rico Lewis sent off, Nunes was happy with the team’s performance overall and believes they will start to pick up form if they continue to perform as they did.

“We wanted to win,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t - we didn’t score, we had our chances and at the end of the game it was tough. We tried to hold on.

“The performance was very good. We controlled the game from the beginning until the end.

“We had our chances, but we didn’t score so it is what it is. We tried but it didn’t work out today - it’s what we have to do every week.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play