Valencia plan move for Bayern Munich striker Tel
Valencia are eyeing Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel for the January market.

Bayern are willing to send the French youngster away on-loan in January after only five fleeting appearances so far this season.

BILD's Christian Falk is reporting Valencia is considering trying to tie up Tel.

The LaLiga strugglers are showing interest in loaning the striker for the second-half of the season.

However, Valencia will face stiff competition for Tel, with Villarreal, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace among a crowded field of interested clubs.

 

