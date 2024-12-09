Palace face PSG, BVB battle for Cherki signing

Crystal Palace are trailing in the race for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Palace are aiming to sign Cherki in January, but face being squeezed out of the battle by giants PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

The Eagles are prepared to offer £30m for the midfield schemer, but PSG and BVB are prepared to bid more, says The Sun.

And despite Palace director John Textor also owning Lyon, the American is expected to sell to the highest bidder.

For his part, Cherki would also prefer a move to a Champions League club if he must leave cash-strapped OL.

