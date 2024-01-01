Palace signing Kamada: Glasner in touch at Lazio

Daichi Kamada admits he's joined Crystal Palace to work again with manager Oliver Glasner.

The Japan midfielder has joined Palace from Lazio this summer, having played for Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement Advertisement

“One of the biggest reasons is the manager Oliver Glasner, that’s for sure,” he told Palace TV.

“Even when I was not having enough game time (in Italy), he always got in touch with me and sent me messages. I could sense his trust in me through those various exchanges.

“In addition, Crystal Palace have a lot of talented players and since Glasner took over last season, the team has achieved good results, so the manager told me he wanted to make a new history with the team.

“I thought the project was a great fit for me, and it would be fantastic to make a new history for Crystal Palace, which I think is the main reason for me to come here.”

Kamada also said: “I think that since we were together in Frankfurt I have been able to demonstrate what he wants me to do on the pitch, and I feel that he trusts me a lot because of this aspect.

“I worked with him for only two years which I think are relatively short, and our relationship has had both ups and downs over the years, but I think he is a great figure as a manager, and I also respect him as a person.

“It is always difficult for me to explain what my strengths are, but I think that one of my strengths is that I can show what the manager wants me to do on the pitch and that I can be a team player too, which is typical of the Japanese players, not just me.

“I also think I can score more goals and make more assists than other midfielders, so I hope I can help the team in this aspect too.”