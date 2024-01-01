Tribal Football
Lazio president Lotito blames agents for losing Kamada to Palace

Action Plus
Lazio president Claudio Lotito blames agents for losing Daichi Kamada.

The Japan midfielder left Lazio for Crystal Palace last month after just one season in Rome.

Lotito said at today's coach Marco Baroni's presentation: "Kamada? The agent asked for €2.5m for the renewal of another year, but I have to look after the interests of the club, we are listed on the stock exchange.

"Tonight we will go to the Capitol to talk about the stadium, I have to build a stable club. If you see other presidents, they have a life of 6-7 years with that club, then they leave. Today, however, Lazio has an institutional and political strength that wasn't there before.

"Lazio has a capital strength of €250m, but you don't even know this. When agreements are made they must be kept, in fact it's true, it's my fault. Now let's start again with the players who are hungry."

