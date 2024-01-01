Lazio midfielder Kamada agrees Crystal Palace move

Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada is joining Crystal Palace.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has agreed a contract with the Eagles.

The 27-year-old passed his medical more than a week ago. The official announcement of the transfer is expected to take place in early July.

At that point, Kamada's contract with Lazio expires. The Japan international is leaving Rome after just one season with a total of 38 appearances.

Kamada played for Palace boss Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt.