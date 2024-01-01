Crystal Palace eyeing Club Brugge winger Nusa

Crystal Palace are eyeing Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.

Palace see Nusa as a potential replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Michael Olise.

So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting: "Understand Antonio Nusa is one of the names on Crystal Palace shortlist to replace Michael Olise.

"Palace are assessing options as Olise will move to Bayern.

"Nusa, concrete option on the list while Daichi Kamada has already signed a two year deal — official soon."

Kamada, the Lazio midfielder, passed his medical in London last week.