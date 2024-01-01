Palace say French striker is not for sale at any price

Crystal Palace have informed Jean-Philippe Mateta and any suitors that he is not for sale.

The French striker enjoyed an outstanding Olympics for the host nation, reaching the final before losing to Spain.

Mateta is still in contract talks with Palace, but they do not want to sell him this summer.

The 27-year-old is seen as a vital player by boss Oliver Glasner, per The Express.

Mateta does still have a deal in place through the summer of 2026, which is why Palace are relaxed about the situation