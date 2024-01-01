Tribal Football
Fulham table second offer for Palace defender Anderson

Fulham are said to have put in another offer for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson.

The Cottagers are determined to bring in the highly rated center half this summer.Per The Mirror, Fulham’s bid is said to be £30 million, but may not be enough.

Palace are not keen to sell Anderson, as they are already under pressure to sell Marc Guehi.

Both their first choice center halves leaving on the eve of the new season appears unlikely.

Newcastle United are chasing after Guehi, but may also find the pursuit ultimately unsuccessful.

