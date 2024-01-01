Tribal Football
Palace chairman Parish: Guehi only goes for superstar money
Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi will not go on the cheap this summer.

That is according to his club’s chairman Steve Parish, who is determined to hold onto Guehi.

Parish has come out and admitted that they will sell Guehi, but only for “superstar money.”

“We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it," Parish told BBC Sport.

“Somebody (in another interview) said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money.

“Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people.

“It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”

