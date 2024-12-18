Palace's Sarr says Champions League is his "biggest dream" as he looks to leave the club

Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr has hinted that he wants to move on from the club sooner than later.

The winger only arrived at Palace in the summer from Marseille, having previously been at Watford.

Now he is thinking about playing in the Champions League one day, despite only recently establishing his spot in the Palace team.

Speaking to APS via Sene News, he said: “As you know, I have never played in the Champions League before.

“I’ve already played in the Europa League, but the Champions League remains my biggest dream, because I think I deserve to play there.

“I will give everything to make this dream come true."