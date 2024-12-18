Palace boss Glasner: Facing Arsenal in Cup very tough

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner knows they are underdogs for their League Cup quarter final on Wednesday.

The Premier League side take on title challenger Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

With the Gunners seeking a second major trophy in manager Mikel Arteta’s five-year reign, Palace will be under the cosh for most of the game.

On Tuesday, Glasner stated: “It's still far away. I don't know when the final is. We still have so many games to play but it would be a great achievement for all of us to win at the Emirates.

“It is not a place where Crystal Palace is winning every year, so it would be a big achievement. Before it will be a very hard and very tough, intense, 90 minutes.

“But we have confidence, we feel ready, we are in good shape, we have a good mood in the dressing room. I think everything you need before the game we have. But the most important thing is that we show this tomorrow on the pitch.”

