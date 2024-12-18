Palace boss Glasner: Facing Arsenal in Cup very tough
The Premier League side take on title challenger Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
With the Gunners seeking a second major trophy in manager Mikel Arteta’s five-year reign, Palace will be under the cosh for most of the game.
On Tuesday, Glasner stated: “It's still far away. I don't know when the final is. We still have so many games to play but it would be a great achievement for all of us to win at the Emirates.
“It is not a place where Crystal Palace is winning every year, so it would be a big achievement. Before it will be a very hard and very tough, intense, 90 minutes.
“But we have confidence, we feel ready, we are in good shape, we have a good mood in the dressing room. I think everything you need before the game we have. But the most important thing is that we show this tomorrow on the pitch.”
