Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Antony in new role

Palace boss Glasner: Facing Arsenal in Cup very tough

Ansser Sadiq
Palace boss Glasner: Facing Arsenal in Cup very tough
Palace boss Glasner: Facing Arsenal in Cup very toughAction Plus
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner knows they are underdogs for their League Cup quarter final on Wednesday.

The Premier League side take on title challenger Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With the Gunners seeking a second major trophy in manager Mikel Arteta’s five-year reign, Palace will be under the cosh for most of the game.

On Tuesday, Glasner stated: “It's still far away. I don't know when the final is. We still have so many games to play but it would be a great achievement for all of us to win at the Emirates.

“It is not a place where Crystal Palace is winning every year, so it would be a big achievement. Before it will be a very hard and very tough, intense, 90 minutes.

“But we have confidence, we feel ready, we are in good shape, we have a good mood in the dressing room. I think everything you need before the game we have. But the most important thing is that we show this tomorrow on the pitch.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta: What winning Cup would mean
Arsenal boss Arteta bristles over press running down "Charity Shield"
Arteta gives crucial Arsenal updates on Rice and Zinchenko ahead of Palace clash