Palace boss Glasner: Things will change for Nketiah

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah will get the reward for his hard work in training.

That is the view off manager Oliver Glasner, who heaped praise on the ex-Arsenal forward.

As Palace prepare to take on the Gunners in the League Cup on Wednesday, Nketiah may well be involved.

Glasner stated: “He's (Nketiah) very ambitious, he's working hard and was thrown back with an injury then not coming back. Then in this period, especially at the end of his injury, the team started to win games and playing better and better.

“Then it's about waiting for your chance. He had a very positive impact together with Daichi Kamada at Brighton, because we struggled heavily at the beginning of the second half because we didn't get pressure on the ball. As soon as they came on, they worked very hard.

“We got the game more under control, we created chances, he had the assist to Ismaila Sarr by winning an aerial duel against Lewis Dunk. He had a big chance himself as well and we could see then that maybe he doesn't have the highest confidence.

“And that's what's completely normal when you're a striker, he wants to score, I see this every day in training. But in my experience, if a player works as hard as he is working, he will get the reward - and of course it would be a great story if he scores at the Emirates Stadium.”

