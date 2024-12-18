Arsenal boss Arteta: What winning Cup would mean

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes winning the Carabao Cup could be what his team needs.

The Gunners have not won a major trophy since Arteta’s first season in charge of the club, when they won the FA Cup.

While they do have two Community Shields since, most supporters would not consider those major honors.

“It is really helpful, it brings belief, trust, positive energy, touching the cup, and being in the semi-final and beating somebody in the final,” said Arteta ahead of a quarter final against Crystal Palace.

“It is that energy and it creates the right path to go and do something else, particularly because of the timing and when the competition is played in this country, it gets that momentum going.

“I fully believe in that, the fact that you are winning and you get into the next round and it creates something different around the team and that is why these kind of games are so important.

“It keeps everyone on their toes and everyone is willing to play those games and those competitions and if you can win it is momentum and belief and you are ready. The team is engaged every three days so to try to achieve that for the bigger ones.”

