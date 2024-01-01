Tribal Football
Palace reach terms with Marseille winger Sarr
Premier League side Crystal Palace look set to bring in a replacement for Michael Olise.

The London-based outfit are said to have agreed personal terms with Marseille and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr.

Per The Athletic, Palace and Sarr have come to terms on a long-term deal if he can join from the French giants.

Now they must agree a fee with Marseille, who are said to be willing to let Sarr leave.

The former Watford star has been a Palace target for more than six years.

Now they are set to bring him in, and will hope to partner him with England star Eberechi Eze, whose future is up in the air.

