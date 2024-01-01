Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons
Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez

Man Utd include surprise clause in Greenwood's Marseille deal

Man Utd include surprise clause in Greenwood's Marseille deal
Man Utd include surprise clause in Greenwood's Marseille deal
Man Utd include surprise clause in Greenwood's Marseille dealAction Plus
Manchester United have included a buy-back clause in Mason Greenwood's transfer to Marseille.

The Red Devils allowed the former youth star to depart for a modest fee due to personal issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Greenwood was never going to be reintegrated into the United team after his arrest in early 2022.

Having spent the past season on loan at Getafe, Greenwood earned interest from Marseille.

Per The Telegraph, the deal does include both a sell-on and buy-back clause within the £30m agreement.

United fans may have some concern about this development, but the source states it is merely a contingency. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGreenwood MasonManchester UnitedMarseilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Marseille signing Greenwood: My favourite position?
Greenwood: De Zerbi key to Marseille choice; Harriet and I have rebuilt ourselves as a couple