Man Utd include surprise clause in Greenwood's Marseille deal

Manchester United have included a buy-back clause in Mason Greenwood's transfer to Marseille.

The Red Devils allowed the former youth star to depart for a modest fee due to personal issues.

Greenwood was never going to be reintegrated into the United team after his arrest in early 2022.

Having spent the past season on loan at Getafe, Greenwood earned interest from Marseille.

Per The Telegraph, the deal does include both a sell-on and buy-back clause within the £30m agreement.

United fans may have some concern about this development, but the source states it is merely a contingency.