Crystal Palace eyeing Marseille winger Sarr

Crystal Palace are eyeing Olympique Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr is a target for Palace just a year into his move with Marseille.

The attacker left Watford 12 months ago for OM, but could yet be returning to London this summer.

The Athletic says Palace see Sarr as a replacement for Michael Olise after his departure for Bayern Munich.

Palace are flush with funds to move for Sarr in the coming days.