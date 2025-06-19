Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak
Ferguson: My worst Man Utd signing; a disaster!
Man Utd striker Hojlund delivers his answer to Inter Milan

DONE DEAL: Norwich snap up Palace keeper Moulden

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Norwich snap up Palace keeper Moulden
DONE DEAL: Norwich snap up Palace keeper MouldenNorwich City/X.com
Norwich City have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

Moulden, 23, moves to Carrow Road as a free agent and has agreed a two-year deal with an option for another 12 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moulden said: "Buzzing to be here, really happy. Obviously, it's a huge club with great fans. And I'm really looking forward to getting started now.

"I want to show my quality to the manager, push the other goalkeepers and see where that takes us."

 

Plenty of potential

Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper also told the club's website: "We're really happy to welcome Louie to Norwich City.

"He's a young goalkeeper with plenty of potential and scope for further development. Working under the guidance of Tony Roberts, we're excited for the steps he can take and it’s great that he was eager to be part of our group for the season ahead.

"He’ll push every day, and bring energy and vibrancy - we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMoulden LouieNorwichCrystal PalaceChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ajax announce the signing of talented Liverpool goalkeeper Jaros on loan
Celta Vigo attacker Lopez undergoing Wolves medical
Millwall set to sign Chelsea youngster Zak Sturge on a permanent deal