DONE DEAL: Norwich snap up Palace keeper Moulden

Norwich City have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

Moulden, 23, moves to Carrow Road as a free agent and has agreed a two-year deal with an option for another 12 months.

Moulden said: "Buzzing to be here, really happy. Obviously, it's a huge club with great fans. And I'm really looking forward to getting started now.

"I want to show my quality to the manager, push the other goalkeepers and see where that takes us."

Plenty of potential

Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper also told the club's website: "We're really happy to welcome Louie to Norwich City.

"He's a young goalkeeper with plenty of potential and scope for further development. Working under the guidance of Tony Roberts, we're excited for the steps he can take and it’s great that he was eager to be part of our group for the season ahead.

"He’ll push every day, and bring energy and vibrancy - we’re looking forward to working with him.”