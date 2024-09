Palace planned move for PSV ace Bakayoko

Crystal Palace were eyeing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko over the summer.

The Daily Mail says Palace saw the Belgium international as a replacement for Ebere Eze.

Palace were expecting to lose Eze over the summer with his £60m buyout clause being made public.

So much so, that they had identified Bakayoko as Eze's replacement.

But with the market closing and Eze still a Palace player, a move for the PSV attacker was eventually never made.