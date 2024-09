FREE! Rekik cut loose by Arsenal

Omar Rekik is leaving Arsenal.

The young defender has had his contract terminated by mutual consent at Arsenal.

Advertisement Advertisement

As such, Rekik is now a free agent and clear to sign for a new club, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Tunisia international still had a year to run with the Gunners.

A return home to Holland, where PSV Eindhoven are keen, could be on for Rekik.